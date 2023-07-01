from the newsroomi

Itaú is in a selection process to fill 226 job vacancies, both for face-to-face and home office work, in several areas of activity. Of the total, 114 are permanent vacancies, 23 for the company’s talent bank, 9 for internships and 80 for temporary positions.

Employment opportunities, both for face-to-face work and home office work, are located in the states of São Paulo, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul. Most of the vacancies opened in the selection process are aimed at the capital of São Paulo.

Those interested in applying for these job openings should access the Itaú website at Gupy platform. On the page, you can find all the information about the positions available, specific requirements of each vacancy and place of work.

Itaú’s selection process involves several stages and candidates are informed of salaries only in the second stage, during the personal interview. To apply, interested parties must create an account on the platform and provide some basic information. Then, they can select the desired position, read all the information and send a resume or fill in the necessary data.

Benefits

Itaú offers several benefits to contractors, including a health plan, transportation voucher, food voucher, dental plan, life insurance, private pension plan, profit sharing (PLR), extended maternity leave, exclusive discounts on financial products, assistance -day care or nanny, study support and access to the gym.

Below is a list of some of the main vacancies:

Service and Solution Agent – ​​São Paulo, SP

BUSS Companies Business Agent – ​​Exclusive for PCD – Curitiba, PR

Banking Services Analyst – São Paulo, SP

Microcredit Commercial Analyst – Focused on Black People – Salvador, BA

Jr Wholesale Operations Analyst – São Paulo, SP

Jr Legal Operations Analyst – São Paulo, SP

Jr Treasury Operations Analyst – São Paulo, SP

Senior Analyst in Quantum Computing (Affirmative Vacancy for Women, Black and Brown) – São Paulo, SP and Remote

Junior Planning Analyst – Exclusive PCD – São Paulo, SP

CRM PL Analyst – São Paulo, SP

CRM SR Analyst – São Paulo, SP

Java PL Engineering Analyst – São Paulo, SP and Remote

Java SR Engineering Analyst – São Paulo, SP and Remote

Engineering Analyst SRE SR – Cards – São Paulo, SP and Remote

Administrative Assistant – São Paulo, SP

Business Consultant – Cash Management – ​​Ipatinga, MG

Business Consultant – Vitória, ES

Insurance Consultant – Uberaba, SP

Front-end Software Engineering Sr – São Paulo, SP

Senior Data Engineer – São Paulo, SP

Senior Backend Software Engineer – São Paulo, SP

Service Processing Operator – São Paulo, SP























