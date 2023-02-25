Itaú customers registered on social networks problems with transfers via Pix carried out in the app this Saturday afternoon, 25. According to users, it was not possible to receive the money sent in bank transfers, even when the amount had been debited.

Pix’s processing interruption lasted about ten hours and the bank claimed that the system has already been restored.

“We are temporarily without access to information for this release. Please try again later “, reported a message in the app, in the Pix balances area.

During the day, Itaú responded to several users on Twitter that Pix was unavailable and that it was working to normalize.

“We know that unavailability causes inconvenience and we work to minimize their occurrence”, informed the bank.

The orientation was for the customer to wait for the operation to return to normal.

According to DownDetector, a website that monitors social networks and applications, user complaints about the problem began around 11 am this Saturday, with a peak at 12:34 pm.

In response to the newspaper The State of S. Paulo, the bank stated that it has already resolved the instability. “Itaú Unibanco informs that the Pix system has already been fully normalized. The bank apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience.”

On social networks, however, users still talked about difficulties in the system.