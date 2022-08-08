





(Reuters) – Analysts at Itaú BBA have upgraded Weg’s stock recommendation to ‘outperform’, although they estimate the target price for the end of 2023 at 36 reais, from 46 reais at the end of 2022, according to a report to clients in the end of sunday.

Daniel Gasparete and team said that “an ‘upgrade’ to a defensive, low-beta name like Weg might seem strange” after a recent period of good performance in the local stock market. “But just like in life, it’s always nice to have a friend to pick you up when you’re trying to fly high – even more so with fragile wings,” they wrote in a report.

The Ibovespa, a benchmark in the Brazilian stock market, was on its way to its fifth consecutive rise this Monday.

Among the arguments for the move, analysts cite a relatively cheap valuation, a relatively more defensive profile during volatile moments, high quality of execution and good positioning for cash flow.

At 10:35 am, the electric motor manufacturer’s shares rose 3.78% to 29.92 reais.

In 2022, the shares accumulate a fall of around 8%, against a rise of more than 2% of the Ibovespa.

(By Paula Arend Laier; edited by André Romani)







