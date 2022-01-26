By Jonathan Penner

LONDON (Reuters) – The international unit of Itaú BBA, the arm of Itaú Unibanco, returned Brazil to the Swiss market after nearly eight years on Wednesday when it issued a Swiss franc bond, the IFR, a service of Refinitiv, said.

The coordinator, Credit Suisse, had a meeting with investors the day before, suggesting for the issuance a Saron return (Swiss average overnight rate) plus 90 to 100 basis points for the three-year senior unsecured bond.

In the end, 150 million Swiss francs were priced, equivalent to 163 million dollars, with the issue priced at par plus 97.6 basis points over the Swiss government bond curve.

It was the first deal of its kind by a Brazilian issuer since November 2014, when Banco Safra raised 100 million Swiss francs.

