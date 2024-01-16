BB was the Brazilian company that increased in value the most, rising 50 positions in the ranking compared to 2023, says Brand Finance

O ItaúO Bank of Brazil and the Bradesco are among the 500 most valuable brands in the world in 2024. The data was released by Brand Finance to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this Wednesday (17 January 2024).

Banco do Brasil was the Brazilian brand that gained the most value: it rose 50 positions in the ranking in relation to 2023. On the other hand, Itaú and Bradesco fell 21 and 12 places on the list, respectively. Despite the drop, Itaú remains the most valuable brand in Brazil, valued at US$8.3 billion.

The 2024 result indicates a global trend. The banking sector concentrates the most valuable brands in the world. There are 71 financial institutions in ranking, equivalent to 14.2% of the total. Next come retail and technology, which together account for 20.6% of the largest global companies.

World

Valued at US$516.6 billion, the Apple and the company with the most valuable brand in the world. Afterwards, there appear Microsoft ($340.4 billion) and Google ($333.4 billion). A Amazonwhich led the list in 2023, appears in 4th position.

Of the 500 most valuable companies in the world, 433 are concentrated in just 10 countries. 40.2% of brands are found in the United States alone.

Market value

It is different from brand value, which considers the ability to monetize the perception that customers have. Microsoft surpassed Apple in market value in January. The company founded by Bill Gates is valued at US$2.9 trillion compared to US$2.8 trillion for Steve Jobs' brand.