A series of online real estate auctions by Banco Itaú brings together 49 houses and apartments in different regions of the country.

The events, promoted by Zuk Leilões, will start this Thursday (9) at 11 am, and will continue on February 14 (at 10:30 am), February 16 (at 11:30 am) and February 24 (at 3 pm).

Among the properties with the biggest discount in relation to their evaluation is a apartment in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in the region of Recreio dos Bandeirantes. With an initial bid of BRL 669,651.23, this unit is priced 50% below the market price.

The property with the lowest value is a house in the Cosmos neighborhood, also in Rio de Janeiro. With 66m² of built area, it has an offer of R$ 89,600.

The highest value is in a house in Porto Alegre (RS), in the Vila Assunção neighborhood. With its initial bid at BRL 865,448.35, the 498m² property is another that is priced 50% below the valuation.

Payment terms vary according to each property, while the complete list of properties that will be auctioned are in this link.