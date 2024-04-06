Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 15:02

The senior ESG analyst at Itaú Asset, Alexandre Gazzotti, assesses that impact investing – which seeks to invest in companies that provide positive externalities – is the “new frontier” of responsible investment. He highlights that it is possible to look at this type of allocation with market risks and returns, just like “any other product”, but with “positive changes for society and the environment”.

“Today, managers, in general, already have people responsible for carrying out ESG analysis. The next step is impact investing. How can we promote and invest more in those companies whose main activities generate positive socio-environmental externalities”, said Gazzotti, during his participation in the Z Summit event, in São Paulo. “Impact investing is the new frontier of responsible investing. It’s still very early in the world, but we’re passing the ball along to you,” he added, addressing the young audience attending the congress.

For Reinaldo Le Grazie, partner and founder of Panamby Capital and former director of monetary policy at the Central Bank, there is a duality of thoughts between the company needing to have social responsibility or generating profit and paying taxes. “I'm sure that between these two ideas, it's the right one,” he said. He assesses that impact investment came to “open a range” to the market, with private participation in some investments in which state participation is essential – given the level of risk and illiquidity.

Furthermore, the measurement of impact investments is another important point, highlights Vinicius Poit, executive president (CEO) of Estímulo. “There’s no point saying it has an impact if you don’t measure it with indicators,” he says.