Mexico.- The world of entertainment and culture dressed in mourning after the unfortunate announcement was made death of Raul Padilla last Sunday at the age of 69.

For many it was shocking when it was announced that the former rector of the University of Guadalajara he took his own life inside his house in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Raúl Padilla was rector of the University of Guadalajara, president of the Mexican Film Festival, today the Guadalajara International Film Festival, and president of the Trust of the University Cultural Center and the international Book Fair in Guadalajara.

The former rector was known as the promoter of culture, who was known for numerous romances with various entertainment figures, such as great actresses, among which stand out Ofelia Medina and the last love he had, Itatí Cantoral.

In fact, the first time she was associated with celebrities was during the incredible party that the actress gave to celebrate the first communion of her daughter María Itatí, where the Mexican magnate of Culture and performing arts he was accompanying her

However, that occasion would also have been the last in which they made their relationship public.

It should be noted that Raúl Padilla was recognized worldwide, and there were very few times when he allowed himself to be captured with the artist, so it was surprising that he appeared at his daughter’s important party.

That celebration took place on July 17, 2021, where family and close friends were present, including Gloria Trevi and her husband were the godparents of the young woman.