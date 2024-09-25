Mexico City.- Itatí Cantoral has returned to the theatre with a vengeance, playing the iconic Sally Bowles in the new season of Cabaret, which is being presented at the Teatro de los Insurgentes.

After her first performances, the actress decided to give up the spotlight during her official presentation to the media, allowing the producers and other guests to talk about the play and her performance in the role.

“We are happy to have Itatí with us, she is Sally, she is great and she does it very well,” said producer Claudio Carrera after Tuesday’s performance, which ended shortly before midnight. Itatí, known internationally for her role as Soraya Montenegro, preferred not to walk the red carpet in order to concentrate on her performance.

Instead, figures such as Nacho Tahan, Gabriela Rivero, Montserrat Oliver, Toñita and Sergio Lozano shared their impressions of the work.

“Each actress has her place, each role has a life of its own, and I celebrate that we have so much talent in Mexico,” said Tahan, highlighting the work of the different actresses who have played Sally Bowles in this production, such as Cassandra Ciangherotti and Ilse Salas. Cantoral will perform from Thursday to Saturday in the lead role, while on Sundays it will be Majo Pérez’s turn, who has received great praise from theater audiences. Premiered last March, Cabaret has seen talents such as Gustavo Egelhaaf, Gisela Sehedi, Julián Segura, Sofía Peleteiro, Efraín Félix and Anahí Allué, among others, parade through different performances. Itatí Cantoral returned to the production after presenting it with another production team twenty years ago, and at the press conference she gave to present it, she said she felt confident and challenged by her experience and vision.