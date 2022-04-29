¡Laura Bozzo is back! It was not enough for the controversial Peruvian host to return to Mexican television with her new program “Que pasa Laura” on Imagen Televisión and in the second season of “La casa de los celebrities”. Now, she also announces that she is about to stamp her signature to start the recordings of her bioseries in which nothing would be saved, as she indicated, in statements collected by the program “The sun rises”together with the actress Itatí Cantoral, the first candidate to interpret her in fiction.

Will Itatí Cantoral star in Laura Bozzo’s bioseries?

True to her style, Laura Bozzo stated that in this new production she will reveal everything. “What I lived, what I enjoyed, what I suffered, the stupid things I did, the barbarities, that’s what I’m made of. They will know my life, but the real one, not ‘let the unfortunate pass’”, counted.

Along these lines, he took advantage of Itatí Cantoral’s presence to express his admiration for her work and pointed her out as the possible protagonist: “There is no actress in this country like her, for me there are two in Mexico who are the best: Itatí and Kate del Castillo.”

What did Itatí Cantoral say about Laura Bozzo?

Given the praise she received from Laura Bozzo and her approval to play her on screen, Itatí Cantoral also dedicated praise to the host, whom she said was an empowered and inspiring woman.

“For me it will be a pride to interpret you because I want people to know what you have done (…) the empowerment that you have since you were in Peru, since you were a girl, you have always been an empowered woman. I empower myself by seeing her, if she can, I can, ”she said. “I fell in love with you when I met you and I am your fan. Really, I wish we did do that series.” he continued.

Will Cristian Zuárez participate in Laura Bozzo’s bioseries?

In statements collected by “Ventaneando”, in December 2021, Laura Bozzo stated that there were three producers interested in releasing her bioseries.

“I already have three proposals, a very important company and we will see what happens. There is a platform too. He affirmed and added that his ex-partner would also be present.

“Part of the story, it’s seventeen years, and it’s the house arrest and everything that I went through with Cristian Zuárez. He will participate in that part in those seventeen years, ”he expressed.