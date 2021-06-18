Itatí Cantoral arrived in Peru last Wednesday, June 16, in the company of her three children. Immediately, he moved to Cusco, one of the most visited and famous places in our country.

The remembered ‘Soraya Montenegro‘, a villain role in the telenovela María la del barrio and which brought her to fame, shared her stay in the city from her official Instagram account.

“Cusco, simply amazing”Wrote the 46-year-old Mexican actress, who accompanied her message with a tender family photo from the Plaza de Armas in Cusco.

Itatí Cantoral arrived in Peru and walks with her children through Cusco. Photo: Itatí Cantoral / Instagram

Also, in another publication, Itatí Cantoral He was encouraged to post a TikTok video about his installation at the hotel and part of his tour of the imperial city.

The Peruvian followers of the famous Mexican interpreter did not take long to greet her and welcome her for her visit.

“Welcome to my country. Cusco is magical, you will never forget it ”,“ Thank you for visiting us. I am your fan ”,“ Enjoy your stay in our beloved and beautiful Peru to the fullest ”,“ Have an incredible time and enjoy ”,“ One of the wonders of the world ”,“ What a beautiful family, they transmit a lot of love ”,“ It is a magical place “,” Wonderful with your children “, were some of the messages that users wrote.

Itatí Cantoral arrived in Peru at the invitation of Radiomar in order for the artist to record some sequences with Susy Díaz. Weeks before her arrival, the station had already announced the visit of the popular ‘Soraya Montenegro’, news that made her fans happy who have followed her since she recorded the telenovela María la del barrio.

