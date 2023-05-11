Mexico.-Mexican actress Itatí Cantoral accepts that she had a sentimental relationship with the late Raúl Padilla López, ex-rector of the U of G, who died weeks ago and mentions that he “simply admired him”.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Itatí Cantoral refers to Mr. Padilla López as “his ex-partner”, without giving more details about how their courtship was: “People leave, my ex-partner passed away, in short, people leave so quickly that you have to enjoy life. I think you have to be grateful with life for what you have here and now.

Let us remember that Raúl Padilla López died on April 3, his death surprised family and friends, since it would have been a suicide and after making his death known, This message posted Itatí Cantoral on his social networks:

“We continue to ask for the eternal rest of Mr. Raúl Padilla López. For her children @jessy_padilla_7 and @raul_padilla_padilla so that they have the comfort they need. As well as his family. Good Friday, sad.”

Itatí Cantoral, the late Raúl Padilla López, Gloria Trevi, Armando Gómez and other friends at an event. Instagram photo

Raúl Padilla López contributed to the spread of culture in Jalisco and long ago there were many rumors about a romance between him and Itatí Cantoral, but she never touched on the subject, it was even said that the famous would have committed infidelity with her then husband, Carlos Alberto Cruz, as reported on various news portals.

Itati Cantoral, star of soap operas such as ‘Until money separates us’ and ‘La mexicana y el guero’, denied his relationship with Raúl Padilla (who was 21 years older than him) at least twice, during 2020.

Later, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante asked Itatí directly on the program ‘The minute that changed my destiny’: “Do they say that you are with a man from Guadalajara?2 and she replied: “Yes, Mr. Raúl Padilla, he is the love of my life, mind you.”

On April 2, the death of Raúl Padilla López was announced and several media outlets revived “the romance” and finally spoke clearly on the “Ventaneando” program and He accepted that he did have a relationship with him.

