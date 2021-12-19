The Itapemirim Group released a new statement this Saturday night in which it informs that it has intensified communication with passengers impacted by the suspension of the company’s operations. The company claims that the telephone answering service through the number 0800 723 2121 and through the website’s chat have been re-established, with opening hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm. In addition, the passenger can send an email to alecomaita@voeita.com.br.

Also according to the statement, passengers can also request a full refund of amounts paid directly on the company’s website. For this, it is necessary to follow the following steps:

1 – Click on My Flights

2 – Login with your username and password

3 – Click on the Reissue/Redial/Refund option

4 – Select your ticket

5 – Select the Refund option

“The company continues to work hard together with ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) to mitigate the effects caused to passengers by the temporary suspension of its operations. ITA has had the support of other airlines for the re-accommodation of impacted passengers”, states an excerpt of the new communiqué.

The Group claims that it is also using its road transport company, Viação Itapemirim, as part of the contingency plan for the re-accommodation of passengers by land. The priority for re-accommodation on flights from other companies has been for passengers who are already out of their hometown and need to return home. Other passengers with round-trip travel, who are in their city of residence, will receive priority assistance with a full refund of the amounts paid, informs the company.

