The cancellation of Itapemirim (ITA) flights has created problems at Brazilian airports. In Brasília, passengers complain about the airline being abandoned for up to 12 hours and some even slept at the airport. At the company’s windows, there are no more representatives or any information. The information is from the Metropoles portal.

The ITA company had been operating for less than six months and this Friday (18) announced the temporary suspension of its operations to reorganize and resume flights.

In a note to the Metrópoles portal, the company said that it “has been working hard” to circumvent the damages imposed on customers and classifies the stoppage of flights as “temporary”. He adds that “the priority for re-accommodation on flights from other companies has been for passengers who are already out of their hometown and need to return home” says the note.

Anac released a note and informed that “the company officiated, still on Friday, to adopt a series of measures to assist passengers, such as the immediate suspension of the sale of airline tickets; and immediate, open and extensive information on its website (…) about the suspension of its operations”, states the note.

