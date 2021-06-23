With just a few days to go before its debut in the commercial aviation sector, Itapemirim Transporte Aéreo (ITA) announced the cancellation of several flights to reformulate its air network. The start of operations was scheduled for the 1st of July.

The company’s decision caused complaints from customers who expected to make their trips in the coming weeks.

According to the IG, with the intention of alleviating the inconvenience caused to its affected customers, the new airline is offering a courtesy to customers, which has been communicated through a letter signed by the president of the group, Sidnei Piva de Jesus.

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in my company. Gestures like yours, which chose ITA to travel, give meaning to my work and that of the entire team. Our commitment to excellent service is at the heart of ITA. Thus, I confirm that we will make the re-accommodation, or the refund of the reservation that had to be cancelled, according to the current ANAC rules. In addition, I offer a round-trip air ticket for each person on the reservation that has been modified”, says the message sent by the group’s president to customers.

