In the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refers to the acts on the Esplanada dos Ministérios as coup violence. | Photo: Geraldo Magela/Agência Senado.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a note this Monday (9) thanking the numerous manifestations of support and solidarity from the international community after the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers on Sunday (8) in Brasília. In the communiqué, the agency calls the acts on the Esplanada dos Ministérios a coup violence.

“The inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a democratic party that was attended by more than 60 high-level international delegations, represented a recognition of the solidity of Brazilian democratic institutions. In the same sense, since yesterday, countries and international organizations have unanimously and forcefully repudiated the acts of terrorism and vandalism that shocked Brazil and the world,” says the statement.

“The Brazilian State and its democratic institutions will once again know how to respond to the seriousness of the crimes committed. The Brazilian Government and Itamaraty will continue, with determination, defending and acting in accordance with the precepts of the 1988 Constitution, under which the country records the longest period of democratic coexistence in its republican history”, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.