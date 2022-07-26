(Reuters) – The Foreign Ministry has decided to send the Brazilian ambassador to Ukraine back to Kiev to carry out his duties on the ground in the Ukrainian capital, nearly five months after the envoy left the city due to the Russian invasion.

Ambassador Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta had left Ukraine in early March to work from Moldova, a country in which he also holds the post of ambassador. The decision was taken at the time due to the “deterioration of security conditions in Ukraine”, according to Itamaraty.

The ministry highlighted, in a note, that the Brazilian embassy in Kiev has remained open since the beginning of the conflict and that around 250 Brazilians were assisted by the Itamaraty in the region, mainly for issuing documents and crossing the border.

“After the evacuation of Brazilians who wished to leave Ukraine was completed, the work of the consular service stations that had been temporarily installed in the cities of Chisinau (Moldova), Kosice (Slovakia), Lviv and Chernivtsi (Ukraine) was closed,” the statement said. .

“Itamaraty remains attentive to the evolution of the conflict and is ready to resume any emergency measures to assist Brazilian citizens that may be necessary,” he added.