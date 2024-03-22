Ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims; armed men shot at concert audience in Krasnogorsk

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil lamented this Friday (March 22, 2024) the shooting attack in the district of Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, in Russia, and provided “condolences to the families of the victims” It is “prompt recovery for the injured”. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 95 kB).

At least 40 people died and another 100 were injured after gunmen opened fire on the public at Crocus City Hall. The concert hall was occupied by thousands of civilians waiting for a show by the Russian rock band Picnic.

In a note, Itamaraty classified the attack as “outrage” and said that “reiterates its firm repudiation of any and all acts of terrorism”. The ministry reported that there is no news of Brazilian citizens among the victims and injured.

ISLAMIC STATE CLAIMS AUTHORITY

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack that left at least 40 dead and more than 100 injured this Friday (22 March). The statement was released on Telegram by the news agency affiliated with the extremist group, Amaq.

The note reads: “A security source informed Amaq Agency: Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow, killing and injuring hundreds and causing great destruction there before retreating to their bases. in safety”.

ATTACK IN RUSSIA

Records posted on social media show 3 men shooting at people with what appear to be automatic machine guns outside the concert hall.

In another image, you can see people bending down between the seats in the place where the show would take place. At least 50 ambulances were sent to treat the victims.

Watch (1min54s):

A fire was also reported at the location. Images posted on social media also show the roof of the concert hall catching fire. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova classified the episode as a “bloody terrorist attack” in statement released on Telegram. The FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) said it had opened an investigation into the case.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack “in the first few minutes”.

Here is the full note from Itamaraty:

“The Brazilian government learned, with consternation, of the attack that occurred today, March 22, at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, in Moscow, Russia.

“By expressing condolences to the families of the victims and the wish for a speedy recovery for the injured, Brazil expresses its solidarity with the people and government of Russia and reiterates its firm repudiation of any and all acts of terrorism.

“There is no news of any Brazilian citizen being a victim of the attack. The consular duty at the Embassy in Moscow (+7 903 960-81-48), with “Whatsapp”, remains in operation to serve Brazilians in emergency situations. Itamaraty’s general consular duty can also be contacted by calling +55 (61) 98260-0610.”