Lula has been criticized for not referring to the group with that name when condemning attacks and deaths of civilians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note this Thursday (12.Oct.2023) to say why the Brazilian government does not classify Hamas as “terrorist”. According to Itamaraty, Brazil follows determinations of the UN Security Council, which does not include the group in this list.

The MRE states that “Brazil repudiates terrorism in all its forms and manifestations” and says that the Brazilian practice of alliance with the UN allows the country to contribute to peaceful resolutions of conflicts and the protection of Brazilian citizens in conflict zones.

“The Security Council maintains lists of individuals and entities classified as terrorists, against whom sanctions are applied. Included are the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, as well as groups less known to the general public. Brazilian practice, consistent with the UN Charter, enables the country to contribute, together with other countries or individually, to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the protection of Brazilian citizens in conflict zones”, says part of the note.

Itamaraty’s position comes after criticism made by opposition politicians to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for having condemned the attacks against Israel, which he classified as “terrorists”, but without mentioning its author, the extremist group Hamas.

On Saturday (October 7, 2023), Lula said he was shocked by the situation, but relativized the action of the extremist group when writing his message on social network (formerly Twitter) in an adversarial tone and defend the need to work for a “Economically viable Palestinian State” It is “within secure borders”.

Just on Wednesday (11.Oct.2023), Lula cited Hamas when mentioning the kidnapping of more than 100 people since Saturday. “Hamas must release Israeli children who were kidnapped from their families”wrote the PT member on social media.

“Note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the designation of terrorist groups

“In application of the principles of international relations provided for in Article 4 of the Constitution, Brazil repudiates terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“Regarding the classification of entities as terrorists, Brazil applies the determinations made by the United Nations Security Council, the body responsible for ensuring international peace and security, in accordance with Article 24 of the UN Charter.

“The Security Council maintains lists of individuals and entities classified as terrorists, against whom sanctions are applied. Included are the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, as well as groups less known to the general public.

“Brazilian practice, consistent with the UN Charter, enables the country to contribute, together with other countries or individually, to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the protection of Brazilian citizens in conflict zones – as occurred in 2007 , at the Annapolis Conference, USA, regarding the Middle East.”

