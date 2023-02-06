In a note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that there is no information on Brazilians killed or injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note expressing solidarity and condolences to the peoples of Turkey and Syria, and to the victims of the earthquakes that left at least 2,300 dead, in addition to “thousands of people injured” and incalculable material damage.

Itamaraty informed that it is monitoring “with great concern” the information about the earthquake that affected the two countries with greater intensity on the morning of this Monday (6.feb.2023). “The Brazilian government is providing ways to offer humanitarian aid to populations affected by the earthquake.”, says the note.

According to the folder, so far, there is no news of dead or injured Brazilians. “The Brazilian embassies in Ankara and Damascus, as well as the Brazilian Consulate General in Istanbul, are monitoring developments in the region on an on-call basis”, he added.

Earlier, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sympathized with the victims. “We look with concern at the news coming from Turkey and Syria, after the earthquake of great magnitude. Brazil expresses its solidarity with the people of both countries, with the families of the victims and all those who lost their homes in this tragedy.”, said Lula on social networks.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, recorded early this morning, was the worst to hit Turkey in this century. It was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. Rescue teams operating in a bitter winter were pulling victims from the rubble across the region. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said 45 countries had offered to help with search and rescue efforts.

In Syria, already ravaged by more than 11 years of civil war, the health ministry said at least 326 people had died and 1,042 were injured. In the Syrian rebel-held northwest, rescuers said 147 people had died.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of 17.9 kilometers and reported a series of earthquakes, one of magnitude 6.7. The region crosses seismic faults.

Read the full note released by Itamaraty this Monday (6.Feb.2023) at 11:11 am:

“The Brazilian Government follows, with great concern, the information about the devastating earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria this morning, which also affected other countries in the region. The earthquake left more than 1600 dead, in addition to thousands of injured people and incalculable material damage.”

“The Brazilian government expresses its solidarity and sincere condolences to the peoples of Turkey and Syria and to the families of the victims”

“Through the Brazilian Cooperation Agency and in coordination with the countries in the affected areas, the Brazilian government is providing ways to offer humanitarian aid to the populations affected by the earthquake.”

“There is, so far, no news of Brazilians killed or injured. The Brazilian embassies in Ankara and Damascus, as well as the Brazilian Consulate General in Istanbul, are monitoring developments on the ground, on an on-call basis.“.

*With information from Agência Brasil.