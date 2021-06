Itamaraty repudiates helicopter shooting attack with Colombian president

Colombian President Iván Duque, alongside Defense Minister Diego Molano (right), and Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, after the helicopter in which they were being shot.| Photo: Cesar Carrión/Presidency of Colombia/EFE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil released a statement this Sunday (27), in solidarity with Colombian President Iván Duque, for the shooting attack on the helicopter that was transporting him on Friday (25), near the city of Cúcuta. Nobody was hurt. “The Brazilian government vehemently repudiates the attack (…) and notes, with relief, that the Colombian authorities came out unscathed from the attack,” the statement said.

Duque was accompanied by the ministers of Defense, Diego Molano, and the Interior, Daniel Palacios, as well as the governor of the department of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano.

“The Brazilian government reiterates its firmest condemnation of any act of violence and hopes that those responsible for the threat to the life of President Duque and other authorities, in addition to the helicopter crew, will be promptly identified and punished,” said Itamaraty.