Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 20:18

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched this Thursday, 21st, the new edition of Revista Juca, an annual periodical produced by students of the Diplomacy Training Course at the Rio Branco Institute. During the mandate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the publication was suspended so as not to convey possible thoughts that diverged from those of the then head of the Executive.

With articles from the last six different classes that entered the Institute between 2016 and 2022, the tenth edition of Revista Juca has the motto “resistance, resilience and recovery”. It is “a triad that symbolizes not only recent obstacles, such as pandemics, losses and difficulties, but also our search for greater creative freedom and less rigidity”, wrote Chancellor Mauro Vieira in the presentation.

In his text, Vieira also states that this edition breaks with the “silence imposed on young colleagues” during the “four years before the third term” of President Lula. And also, according to him, he respects “without prior ‘moderation’, the free thinking of young ‘diplomats.”

Regarding the edition, the chancellor describes it as “young” and “Brazilian”, because, in his view, it compiles all the diversity of knowledge produced since the publication of the last edition, which took place in 2018. “With the look of a Turma da Mônica almanacão or a restaurant dish per kilo (with the same “k”), with salad, breaded sushi, cooked meat and rice and beans, all together and mixed”, he compares.

During the Bolsonaro government, Itamaraty was marked by an ideological phase, with Ernesto Araújo entering into direct clashes with Brazil's strategic partners, such as China, and automatically aligning himself with former American president Donald Trump. But the clashes in the environmental area, mainly with Europe, led to the replacement of Araújo by Carlos França, with a quieter and less ideological profile.