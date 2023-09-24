Politician died at the age of 98 last Friday (September 22, 2023), in Rome; he was the 1st head of the Executive to be re-elected in the country’s history

O Itamaraty released a note on Saturday (September 23, 2023) mourning the death of the former president of Italy Giorgio Napolitano, who led the European country from 2006 to 2015 and died last Friday (September 22), aged 98, in Rome.

“His contribution to international relations was marked by his defense of human rights and his commitment to multilateralism. The Brazilian government expresses condolences to the Italian people and government”says Foreign Affairs.

Giorgio Napolitano was the first president of Italy to be re-elected. He resigned from his position in January 2015 citing old age and health problems. In the country, the head of state term is 7 years.

Read the full note:

“The Brazilian government learned, with deep regret, of the death, yesterday, of Giorgio Napolitano, president of Italy from 2006 to 2015.

“A great statesman, Giorgio Napolitano was the first president of Italy to be re-elected, in 2013. His contribution to international relations was marked by the defense of human rights and his commitment to multilateralism.

“The Brazilian government expresses its condolences to the Italian people and government, as well as to the family and friends of the late president and senator emeritus of Italy.”