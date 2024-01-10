Brazilian's son used social media to report his father's kidnapping in the city of Guayaquil

The MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) said on Tuesday (January 9, 2024) it was following the report of the kidnapping of Brazilian Thiago Allan Freitas, in Guayaquil (Ecuador). Thiago's son stated that the family paid part of the ransom, but is “desperate” for not having the rest.

Ecuador is experiencing a security crisis, caused by strengthening criminal factions and drug trafficking in the country. The nation's president, Daniel Noboa, announced on Tuesday (9 January) the recognition of a state of “internal armed conflict”. A measure expands permission for Army and police actions and authorizes the Armed Forces to carry out military operations against criminal organizations.

“My name is Gustavo, I am Thiago's son. My father was kidnapped this morning. We have already sent all the money we had. We do not have anymore. That's why I turn to you, to help me with what you have, with any amount, it's very welcome. If it's $1, $2. We really need it. We are desperate. We can't do it. We already paid US$1,100, but they are asking for US$3,000. I ask you to help us. Thank you very much”, said the young man in a video posted on stories from Instagram.

Itamaraty stated that it follows “pay attention to kidnapping report”. She said she keeps in touch with her family and “seeks to investigate the circumstances of what happened with local authorities”.

The ministry stated: “In compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Law and decree 7,724/2012, detailed information may only be passed on with the authorization of those involved. Therefore, the MRE will not be able to provide specific data on individual cases of assistance to Brazilian citizens”.

UNDERSTAND THE CRISIS IN ECUADOR

The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, decreed on Monday (8 January 2024) a state of exception throughout the country. The measure was taken amid a security crisis, caused by strengthening criminal factions and drug trafficking in the country. Here's the complete of the decree, in Spanish (PDF – 3 MB).

The penitentiary system was included in the presidential decree after the leader of the largest criminal gang in Ecuador escaped from a prison in Guayaquil. José Adolfo Macías Villamar, known as Fito and one of the leaders of the Los Choneros group, disappeared from prison on Sunday (7 January).

On Tuesday (9.Jan), armed men hacked a live broadcast from the TV channel TC Television, from Guayaquil. The Ecuadorian National Police he said arrested the suspects.

In videos circulating on social media, the men claim to have bombs and threaten station employees. You may also hear sounds similar to gunshots.

Also on Tuesday (January 9), 3 police officers were kidnapped during a riot in a prison in the country. Another police officer was taken in the capital of Ecuador, Quito, by 3 individuals who were driving a “blackened vehicle with no license plate”according to local authorities.

Images from Tuesday (January 9, 2023) show armed men setting cars on fire on the streets of Ecuador.

Faced with the scenes of violence, Noboa decreed the recognition of a state of “internal armed conflict” in the country.