The Brazilian government confirmed, on Wednesday night (10), the release of Thiago Allan Freitas, 38 years old, a Brazilian who was kidnapped by criminals during the public security crisis in Ecuador. The case took place in the same city where the leader of the Los Choneros faction, “Fito”, escaped from prison last Sunday (7).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a note stating that Ecuadorian police authorities confirmed the information, which was first released by the victim's brother, Eric Lorran Vieira.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the case and provide assistance to the Brazilian national and his family,” said the ministry.

According to Thiago's family member, despite the scare, his brother is fine. “My brother is fine, he is with the police. The police made a video call. We were shaking, afraid that it was someone else pretending to be a police officer. We answered and we have the wonderful news that my brother is fine , he's safe, he's being sent to be with his family now. We managed to save a life,” said Eric.

The episode gained repercussions after one of the victim's children went to his father's social media to ask for help in raising the amount needed for the ransom, requested by the criminals. “My father was kidnapped this morning. We have already sent all the money we had. We do not have anymore. That's why I turn to you, to help me with what you have, with any amount, it's very welcome. We are desperate”, said Gustavo in the video. The family owns a restaurant in the city.

Businessman Thiago Freitas, born in São Paulo, has lived in Ecuador for three years. According to the family, about a year ago he took his three children to the country, who help him in the business.

Ecuador is experiencing an unprecedented Public Security crisis, the first faced by the new president, Daniel Noboa. The wave of violence erupted after operations in a penitentiary in Guayaquil in search of José Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito”, leader of the criminal group Los Choneros, one of the most dangerous in the country. He ran away last weekend.

Since then, the country has experienced scenes of terror, with at least ten people killed in various acts of violence. Noboa, who took office in November, declared a 60-day state of emergency across the country on Monday (8) and declared an “internal armed conflict”, which means the mobilization and immediate intervention of security forces against the organized crime.

The Brazilian government placed the Federal Police at the disposal of the government of Ecuador to act in the midst of the national crisis affecting the country, according to the director general of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues, to the G1 portal. Details about the arrest of criminals involved in the kidnapping were not disclosed.