Karla, 42, was the last Brazilian to be considered missing after the Hamas attacks on the electronic music festival a few kilometers from Gaza | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The Brazilian ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, confirmed this Friday (13) the death of Karla Stelzer, 42, from Rio de Janeiro, a Brazilian who was missing in Israel after Hamas’ surprise attack on an electronic music festival on Saturday ( 7).

In a statement, Itamaraty said it “regrets the death of Brazilian citizen Karla Stelzer Mendes, aged 42, the country’s third fatal victim in the attacks that took place on October 7 in Israel.” Furthermore, the statement says that “the Brazilian government expresses solidarity with Karla’s family, friends, and reiterates its total repudiation of all acts of violence against the civilian population.”

In total, three Brazilians have already been confirmed dead since the start of the war. In addition to Karla, Ranani Nidejelski Glazer from Rio Grande do Sul and Bruna Valeanu from Rio, both aged 24, are among the victims of the attack at the party.

The death toll since the start of Hamas attacks on Israeli territory is approximately 1,300.

On the Palestinian side, the Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza has already affected 1,417 people, according to the local Ministry of Health reported this Thursday (12).