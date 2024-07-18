Car bomb kills 85 people after hitting Israeli building in Buenos Aires; Milei wants law that could extend Iran’s conviction in the case

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil issued a statement of condolence on the 30th anniversary of the attack on Amia (Argentine Israelite Mutual Association). The attack on the organization killed 85 people and is considered the deadliest of its kind in the country’s history.

“The Brazilian government remembers with regret the dozens of lives lost and reaffirms its absolute repudiation of anti-Semitism and terrorism in all its forms.”, said in note. Read the full text below.

On July 18, 1994, a van packed with explosives was placed in front of the Amia building in Buenos Aires. Two years earlier, an attack on the Israeli embassy in the country left 29 people dead.

Argentine President Javier Milei (right-wing La Libertad Avanza) took part in a memorial event for the attack. On the eve of the event, he spoke at the World Jewish Congress, where he condemned the attacks.

“Today we choose to speak, not to remain silent. We choose to raise our voices and not to stand idly by.”

Milei also said that she will propose a law to extend the trial of cases of “extreme gravity”, even if the accused are absent.

“This will allow the leaders of the Iranian regime who were involved in the attack to be tried. Even if they may never serve their sentences, they will not be able to escape eternal condemnation by a free court that will prove their guilt to the entire world.“, he said.

IRAN PARTICIPATED, SAYS ARGENTINA

In 2024, the Argentine government understood that Iran was involved in both episodes and classified the country as “Terrorist state”. Hezbollah, an extremist group, was identified as the perpetrator of the attack.

The Court ruled that Iran is subject to lawsuits filed by victims’ relatives and, in these situations, it will have to “fully repair the damage caused (moral and material), through, among other measures, financial compensation”.

Iran denies participation and did not send representatives to Buenos Aires in the process.

Read the full Itamaraty note below:

“On the thirtieth anniversary of the terrorist attack against Amia (Argentine Israelite Mutual Association), which occurred on July 18, 1994, the Brazilian government remembers with regret the dozens of lives lost and reaffirms its absolute repudiation of anti-Semitism and terrorism in all its forms.”