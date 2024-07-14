The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a note in which it says that the Brazilian government “condemns the attack that occurred today, July 13, against former President of the United States Donald Trump”. “By expressing vehement repudiation of the attack and the wish for the former president’s speedy recovery, Brazil reaffirms that any form of political violence is unacceptable in democratic societies and is closely following the full clarification of the facts”.

Earlier, a Trump rally in Pennsylvania was interrupted after gunshots rang out. The former US president was shot in the ear. After being hit, the Republican candidate was rushed out of the rally. Trump’s campaign said he was “fine.”



