Brazilian government says in a statement that it is following the escalation of tension in Essequibo with concern

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) expressing concern about the growing tension involving Venezuela and Guyana. He asked for a return to dialogue. The countries dispute the Essequibo region, a territory that now belongs to Guyana.

Last Sunday (24.Dec.2023), the United Kingdom announced the sending of a warship to Guyana in January 2024. Then, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared last Thursday (28.Dec. 2023) the sending of troops to the border between the 2 countries.

In the note, Itamaraty stated that it considers the declaration signed by Venezuela and Guyana on December 14, in which they agreed to maintain dialogues for a peaceful resolution, “a milestone in efforts to peacefully address the issue, keeping in mind the spirit of integration that moves us, as a region of peace, cooperation and solidarity”.

The text also says that “the Brazilian government believes that military demonstrations of support for any party should be avoided, so that the ongoing dialogue process can produce results” It is “calls on the parties to restraint, return to dialogue and respect the spirit and letter of the Argyle Declaration”.

Read in full:

“The Brazilian government is following with concern the latest developments in the dispute surrounding the Essequibo region.

“Brazil considers the “Argyle Declaration for Dialogue and Peace”, signed by Guyana and Venezuela on December 14, under the auspices of CELAC and CARICOM, a milestone in efforts to peacefully address the issue, bearing in mind the spirit of integration that moves us, as a region of peace, cooperation and solidarity.

“The declaration established the commitment of Guyana and Venezuela not to use force or the threat of the use of force, to respect international law and to commit to regional integration and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean. The two countries also agreed to cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground and unilateral measures that could lead to an escalation of the situation.

“The Brazilian government believes that military demonstrations of support for any party should be avoided, so that the ongoing dialogue process can produce results, and is convinced that regional institutions such as CELAC and CARICOM are the appropriate forums to address the topic. Brazil calls on the parties to contain themselves, return to dialogue and respect the spirit and letter of the Argyle Declaration.”

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Venezuelans voted on December 3 in a referendum on the annexation of part of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.

The dispute between the countries, which has lasted more than a century, is related to the region of Essequibo or Guiana Essequiba. After the result, the Venezuelan government must decide strategies for annexing the territory.

Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is administered by Guyana. The area represents 74% of the neighboring country's territory, is rich in oil and minerals, and has an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Guyanese government classified the measure as “provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect”. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign state of Guyana. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 19 kB).

On December 14, Maduro and Irfaan Ali met in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean, for a meeting brokered by Brazil, Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community). There, a joint statement in which both committed to resolving the impasse without the use of force.