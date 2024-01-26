Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/26/2024 – 22:00

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) called on Israel to immediately comply with the determinations of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In an official note, Itamaraty highlighted the binding nature of the precautionary measures approved in the process brought by South Africa.

“The Brazilian government is convinced that the precautionary measures will contribute to ensuring compliance with the Convention and the protection of the rights of the Palestinian people, as well as the necessary and immediate humanitarian relief, leading to the prompt cessation of hostilities”, highlighted the Ministry of Relations Exteriors.

On the other hand, the official note reinforced the importance of the immediate release of the approximately 130 hostages who remain in the hands of the Hamas group. Itamaraty repeated its defense of the two-state solution.

“Brazil reiterates its defense of an economically viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders, which include the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital” , the statement concluded.

This Friday (26), the ICJ, the highest body of the United Nations, ordered Israel to allow the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The court also ruled that the Israeli government must prevent its forces from committing genocide.

The court, however, did not rule directly on the case's main accusation: whether the population of the Gaza Strip is suffering genocide. The main argument was that genocide processes are complex and that a definitive decision takes years.