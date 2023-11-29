For his part, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak confirmed that Netanyahu’s government is unable to manage the war, calling for the formation of a national unity government without Netanyahu.

Disagreements over Gaza are shaking the foundations of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. With increasing Western and international calls for a comprehensive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in light of the temporary truce, the flame of challenge is ignited by Ben Gvir, as he announced it frankly and without ambiguity that he will dissolve the government if an agreement is reached that leads to… The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip ended.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also raised his objection, pointing out that stopping the war in exchange for the release of all detainees in Gaza is a “plan to eliminate Israel,” as he put it, indicating that efforts are continuing to eliminate Hamas.

These rising visions against stopping the war come in conjunction with Israeli internal calls also demanding the release of all hostages, including soldiers, in exchange for ending the war.

In the same file, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak deals a political blow to Netanyahu, as he asserted that his government is unable to lead Israel during the war, and that a national unity government must be formed without Netanyahu and what he called the extreme right.

Barak pointed out that Israel is approaching a crossroads, and that completing the task of dismantling Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities is extremely important, even in the face of external pressures, but the matter will require months and the accumulated tensions may worsen behind closed doors, including with the United States, as he put it.

Regarding the reason for his belief in Netanyahu’s failure to lead the war, Barak says that this comes through his denial that victory cannot be achieved without a clear plan for the next day, in addition to his association with an alliance with Ben Gvir and Smotrich, who are exploiting him to impose their ideology that Gaza must return to Full Israeli control and responsibility.

Proposal for a “long truce”

On the other hand, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said that the Israeli delegation headed by the head of the Mossad presented, during talks in Doha with the heads of the intelligence services of the United States, Egypt and Qatar, a proposal for a long ceasefire, but according to specific conditions.

What is the proposal?

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority explained that the delegation demanded the release of all Israeli detainees in exchange for a long ceasefire and the release of a huge number of Palestinian prisoners.

Our correspondent in Jerusalem quoted Israeli sources as saying that the government’s instructions to the negotiating delegation in Doha were to first release the remaining mothers and children, and then we could talk about new deals after that.

Egyptian officials speak

The Wall Street Journal quoted Egyptian officials as saying that the aim of the discussions in Doha “is to move the discussions beyond the current arrangement, which stipulates extending the initial four-day agreement by one day for every 10 hostages that Hamas hands over.”

“The talks are now focused on how to free the elderly, the bodies, and the soldiers once all the women and children are out,” according to the newspaper.

Senior Egyptian officials said that Qatari and Egyptian mediators are pressing for a longer pause in the fighting, in the hope that it will develop into a permanent ceasefire.

In addition to allowing the release of more hostages, further extensions could give Israel more time to determine and prepare for a post-war political settlement in the Strip, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A senior Egyptian official told the newspaper: “We are trying to build trust and goodwill to open the door to long-term peace.”

He added, “It is a long shot, but so far both sides have refrained from seeking a military advantage during the truce period, which gives us hope that this is possible.”