From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Italy is actually a popular destination for beach holidays. But the water quality in the sea and lakes is sometimes very poor, warns an organization.

Rome – The water quality on many Italian coasts and in lakes is worrying, according to an environmental organization. The organization Legambiente has criticised in a report that river mouths in lakes and seas in Italy are often “heavily polluted”, as water samples from a total of 19 Italian regions have shown. It has also been observed that the quality of the waters has continued to decline in recent years. “Italy’s seas and lakes are not enjoying good Health“, the environmentalists write in their results. In July, tons of dead fish were floating in Lake Garda.

As part of two initiatives, Goletta Verde and Goletta dei Laghiwater samples were taken at 394 locations in Italy. It turned out that 39 locations were “polluted” and another 101 locations were even “severely polluted”. The state of the seas is particularly alarming. There, pollution was found on average every 76 kilometers of coastline. In addition, the number of locations that are above the limit has slowly increased overall in recent years: in 2022 it was 31 percent of the waters, in 2023 already over 36 percent and this year 37 percent.

Water quality in Italy is steadily deteriorating: river mouths in particular are “heavily polluted”

According to Legambiente River mouths and other places where watercourses from inland flow into the sea or a lake. Eight such critical mouths have been found on Lake Garda, according to a map published by the organization. Two of them are in the east, in the towns of Toscolano Maderno and Salò in Lombardy. Another six sites are at the southern end of Lake Garda: in Padenghe sul Garda, Desenzano, Sirmione, Peschiera and Lazise.

The red dots on the map show which locations were rated “polluted” or “heavily polluted”. © Golettaverde Leagambiente (left) // Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago (right)

According to environmentalists, the causes of pollution are manifold: “inadequate cleaning, illegal discharges, pollution, but also […] the acceleration of the climate crisis, which puts pressure on sewage treatment plants, especially during heavy rainfall.”

According to experts, pollution in rivers is not unusual. Employees of the Biological State Laboratory in South Tyrol told South Tyrol Today, that For example, rivers such as the Adige, which flows into the Adriatic Sea near Chioggia, collect water from large catchment areas. It is therefore not surprising that occasionally not “perfectly treated wastewater” ends up in the rivers.

Poor water quality measured in Italy’s waters: Is swimming still possible on holiday?

Despite the overall decline in water quality in Italy, there is good news for tourists and bathers: Lakes and sea waters generally performed better in the measurements, so that bathing is not at risk in many places. In “areas with the largest influx of bathers”, poor quality was measured much less frequently than, for example, in river mouths. Anyone who would like to find out about the water quality at their holiday destination can find a list of the most common reasons for this on the organization’s information page. Overview of all measured locationsAnother map shows holidaymakers on which beaches in Italy you have to bathe with garbage.

In view of the negative developments in Italy, Legambiente a national plan to better protect national waters. This includes, among other things, modernising and completing the sewage treatment system, implementing climate adaptation plans, more protected areas by 2030 and a shift towards renewable energies. (nz)