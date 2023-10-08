Home page World

John Welte

The last eruption of Vesuvius in 1944. © Facebook/Giovanni Manfredonia

For months, the Phlegraean Fields supervolcano caused people in western Naples to panic with constant tremors. Now Vesuvius suddenly shows up.

Naples – What’s going on under the Bay of Naples? Since Wednesday (October 4th), there have been almost no noticeable tremors under Italy’s supervolcano, which has the potential to blow up a new crater 16 kilometers in diameter around the Neapolitan suburb of Pozzuoli and close a region with 3.5 million inhabitants devastate.

Previously, several moderate tremors of up to a magnitude of 4.2 had kept people on their toes for months. There is a fear and also a real danger that a serious earthquake or even a powerful volcanic eruption could occur. But suddenly the super volcano in the west of Naples has become quiet.

Supervolcano in Italy: Vesuvius has already caused a huge catastrophe

But its prominent neighbor Vesuvius makes people sit up and take notice: the volcano is located on the eastern outskirts of Naples, also in the middle of the settlement area of ​​hundreds of thousands of people. In 79 AD, a devastating eruption of the volcano destroyed the Roman cities of Pompeii, Herculaneum, Stabiae and other settlements. The number of deaths is estimated to be up to 5,000 – an enormous number of people for the time.

As soon as the Phlegraean Fields became quieter, Vesuvius began to shake. For a week now, there have been tremors in the crater of the 1,281-meter-high volcano on average eight times a day. Previously he wobbled twice a day. And the tremors are already noticeable, on Sunday (October 8th) there was an earthquake of magnitude 1.5 and one of magnitude 1 within two minutes at midnight.

The Phlegraean Fields near Naples show increased activity. © IMAGO/Antonio Balasco

The locals notice this: “The last earthquake in the Phlegraean Fields was on Wednesday, October 4th. And yesterday Vesuvius shook,” commented a member of the Facebook group: “Those from the Red Zone of the Phlegraean Fields.”

Earthquake at the supervolcano, then at Vesuvius: Is the magma choosing a new path to the surface?

Other users also find this interesting, in fact there is a scientific theory that the Phlegraean Fields and Vesuvius, which is 20 kilometers away as the crow flies, are fed by the same magma chamber underground. Has the pressure in the magma chamber shifted away from the Phlegraean fields, thereby increasing the risk of an eruption on Vesuvius? “Of course I have no expertise in the matter, these are posts from Sunday geologists,” writes the user.

Vesuvius towers over the eastern outskirts of Naples. © Wolfgang Moroder/Facebook

Francesca Bianco, former director of the Vesuvius Observatory in Naples and now head of the volcano department of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology INGV, has a different explanation: the tremors at Vesuvius are “small superficial fractures of the crater that formed after the last eruption in the year 1944 cooled, thickened and tended to sink.”

Volcanic eruption in Italy: Vesuvius last erupted in 1944

Bianco told the news agency earlier this year Ansa, when there were repeated small tremors at Europe’s most famous volcano. “The phenomenon obviously creates a superficial rupture of the earth’s crust with light earthquakes.” These are small ruptures that do not come from the depths, and there is not even a trace of outgassing magma because of the small steaming fumaroles that are present there , currently had no abnormal composition.

Vesuvius last erupted in March 1944, 12,000 people were evacuated, but 26 people died. At the US military airfield Pompeii Airfield in Terzigno, falling hot ash destroyed around 80 B25 bombers – more than the number of US bombers stationed in the Mediterranean that German and Italian troops ever shot down in one attack during World War II. Munich was also attacked from Italy.

One of the destroyed B-25 bombers, in the background the smoking Vesuvius. © United States Army Air Forces/Wikipedia

Previously, Vesuvius had erupted 20 times since 1631 after a pause of around 300 years, eight of them violently. This means that on average there was an outbreak every 15 years. Before the destruction of Pompeii in 79 AD, Mount Vesuvius had been dormant for 800 years. The Romans had considered it extinct – a disastrous assessment. Vesuvius is and remains a dangerous volcano.