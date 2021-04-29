M.Ario Draghi’s speeches in both houses of parliament on the investment plan for using the EU billions to overcome the pandemic crisis were more than favorably received by commentators in the relevant media. Just in time for the deadline on April 30, the “Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza” (in German, for example: National Plan for Recovery and Resilience), approved by an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate, is to be presented in Brussels and submitted by the EU Commission be approved.

That is no mean feat. After all, the previous government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had failed because it had lost its way in trying to balance internal particular interests and had failed to come up with a convincing concept for using EU funds for months.

The Draghi cabinet succeeded in doing this within a few weeks. In his first draft plan, Conte listed vague reform plans on just over one page. In Draghi’s plan, 40 detailed pages are devoted to the reform projects. In almost fifty places there is talk of increasing productivity and competitiveness. With Conte, the terms hardly appeared five times. The fact that Draghi gave the 330-page legislative package, previously known in English as the “Recovery Plan”, an Italian-language name, was recorded as evidence of national leadership skills.

Roadmap for an “epochal intervention”

Prior to this, the Prime Minister’s office had spread the narrative that Draghi had protested during phone calls with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen against the unreasonable demands of their top officials, according to which the draft of the plan sent from Rome to Brussels still needed all sorts of clarifications. “Basta so”, that was sufficient, he had given her to understand and demanded “respect for Italy”. With his good name – as the former President of the ECB, he guarantees that the outstanding details will be added.

As a representative of the “Big Four” – consisting of Germany, France, Italy and Spain – Draghi does not only meet the leaders in the EU at eye level, it is said. Compared to Angela Merkel in the autumn of her chancellorship, President Emmanuel Macron, who was plagued by internal competition from Marine Le Pen, and the notoriously unstable Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, he is currently the dominant figure in the concert of the EU greats. And the last squeaking axis Berlin / Paris could soon be replaced by the well-oiled Rome / Paris cooperation, supported by the trusting relationship between Draghi and Macron.

During his speeches in Parliament, Draghi tried to choose the right tone between exhorting reforms that were overdue and encouraging the unleashing of the nation’s dormant potential. Draghi warned that the historic opportunity to free the country from its self-inflicted stagnation and to return it to the growth path after two decades of de facto stagnation should not be wasted. In addition to the 221 billion euros from Brussels that are to be spent in the years up to 2026, the Draghi government saddled about four dozen more billion euros that the country wants to raise on the international financial markets.

But in his speeches to the people’s representatives, Draghi spoke less of the figures in the plan than of the people in the country. The plan is more than a “collection of ambitious projects, numbers and goals,” said Draghi. Rather, it is a guide for the “life of young people, women and our future fellow citizens”, a timetable for an “epochal intervention”. And he was convinced that “decency, intelligence and lust for the future” of the Italians will triumph over “corruption, stupidity and existing individual interests”. That was balm for the wounded national soul.

In general, Draghi has so far managed to discipline his broad and colorful coalition internally with a level-headed hand and to radiate determination and determination externally as a state leader. Draghi’s threat to the late-delivery pharmaceutical company Astra-Zeneca that its corona vaccines intended for export would not be allowed out of the country, for example, was well received. The past few months of the government of Giuseppe Conte and his left-wing coalition were characterized by chaos and disagreement, also by a self-centered communication strategy of the individual cabinet members. With Draghi and his team in Palazzo Chigi, “adults” are now at the helm who only talk when they have something to say.