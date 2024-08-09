Umbrellas and sun loungers remained closed early on Friday morning on many of Italy’s private beaches in protest against the government’s decision to put the exploitation of these spaces out to public tender, in accordance with European regulations.

The strike by the managers of private beaches, which lasted two hours, from 7.30 in the morning to 9.30, the least crowded time of the day, was more of a symbolic gesture than an effective one and had uneven support in the different regions of the Italian coast.

The so-called “beach resorts” in Italy represent a significant part of the country’s coastline. According to a government study last year, they occupy 33% of the beaches and stretches of rocky coast that are part of the public domain. These spaces cannot be sold, but can only be leased, and the managers place sun loungers, parasols, beach bars, toilets and other services there.

The granting of beaches is traditionally a difficult issue in the transalpine country and there is no national regulation governing the issue. Licences were granted decades ago without a public tender and have since been automatically renewed, almost always to the same owners and families, who pay very low rents, even more so when compared to the high profits they make. This system has often favoured the infiltration of mafias in the management of beaches. The last extension was authorised by the Government of Giorgia Meloni in 2022 and contemplated an extension of the licences until the end of 2024. At that time or at the beginning of 2025, public tenders should be held, in accordance with the 2006 Bolkestein directive of the European Union that requires these spaces to be put out to tender. Italy has never done so. The issue is so tangled that no government in recent decades has dared to take this step, possibly due to the great influence and strength that managers – who employ a large number of employees – have in electoral terms both at local and national level.

Most beach resort managers are opposed to tendering, as are many political leaders. Meloni herself has always declared herself against this practice, but now she has been unable to avoid further delaying the date for putting the concessions out to tender in order to apply European regulations. Italy has been sanctioned for this issue on numerous occasions and in 2020 the European Commission opened an infringement procedure against the transalpine country, although in practice, there have been no consequences.

In Italy, more and more institutions are pushing for public tenders to be held. In 2023, the Council of State, the highest administrative body in Italy, which had already previously ruled along the same lines, reaffirmed that the concessions should expire in December 2023 and that extending them for another year is illegitimate. At the beginning of last year and in January this year, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, sent a letter to the presidents of the Chambers and the Prime Minister in which he stressed that the extensions of the concessions are incompatible with European law and with the rulings of the Council of State.

The owners of the beach establishments who have taken part in the strike denounce, in particular, the lack of national criteria for tendering, which means that each local authority can set the rules independently, which would lead to unequal treatment between some localities and others. In addition, the merchants’ associations are asking for financial compensation for the outgoing concessionaires who will lose their concessions due to public tenders.

The issue is so divisive that even the different factions cannot agree on the strike’s follow-up figures. The organizing unions speak of an 80% strike participation rate, while consumer associations speak of a “failure” and “support below expectations.”

In 2019, the government raised around 115 million euros from the sale of beach operating licences, while beach establishments are estimated to have a turnover of around 15 billion euros annually. The prices of parasols and sun loungers are around 30 euros per person per day and have risen significantly in recent years. The leader of the Azione party, Carlo Calenda, has denounced that some managers pay around 4,000 euros per year for the concession of a beach, an amount similar to the cost of a summer pass for a family.

Some activists and citizens, gathered in the Mare Libero association, have begun to organise protests on the beaches demanding the right to use a public good freely and without paying. What they are doing is placing their umbrellas and towels on the beaches managed by private traders and publicising the ruling of the Council of State declaring it illegal to extend the concessions.

