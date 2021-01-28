ROM (dpa-AFX) – Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has continued his talks with the parties in parliament after the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. On Thursday he received the representatives of smaller parties from the Senate and Chamber of Deputies in the Quirinal Palace. “We prefer a possible third government under Conte because we have had good experiences with him,” said the President of the Group of Autonomous Provinces in the Senate, Julia Unterberger, after the conversation.

The parts of the group of the so-called Misto (mixed) are behind Conte. The pro-European politician Emma Bonino from the Misto group said, however, that they had signaled Mattarella that they did not want to continue like this and that they were ready for talks about a new president.

Mattarella had the first consultations with the President of the Senate and the President of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday. The two hadn’t talked about content. After Conte’s resignation, the state president has to ensure that Italy gets a new government. On Thursday afternoon he expected, among other things, the representatives of the Social Democrats and the Italia Viva of ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italia Viva left Contes center-left alliance on January 13 in a dispute over the use of EU aid funds. The result was a vote of confidence in parliament, from which Conte emerged victorious, but on a very shaky basis. After the resignation of the non-party attorney, Mattarella could give him a new mandate to form a government, possibly with new allies. It would be his third cabinet. Other options would be early elections, an expert government or a new alliance under a new head of government./jon/DP/fba