Italian President Sergio Mattarella apparently wants to propose former ECB President Mario Draghi as Prime Minister. Mattarella asked Draghi for an interview on Wednesday morning, the presidential office in Rome announced on Tuesday evening.

Mattarella had previously spoken out in favor of the formation of a new government and against new elections. The country needs a strong government to cope with the corona pandemic and the economic crisis. Efforts to establish a new government in Italy with the previous coalition partners failed on Tuesday evening.

The independent Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had so far relied on a coalition of the 5-Star Movement, the social democratic PD and several small parties, including Italia Viva of the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Renzi, however, broke the coalition. He had attacked Conte’s policies in the fight against the pandemic and the economic consequences.

Conte resigned last Tuesday after ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party left the center-left in mid-January in the coalition dispute and plunged the government into a crisis. (Reuters, dpa)