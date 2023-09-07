The Italian team plays again in this national team break, which despite being a simple qualifier for the Eurocup, means starting the title defense for the Italians. The first two games have left doubts, losing one of them against England, but in these next two games they have to win if they want to facilitate their qualification for the tournament, which will be played in 2024. This is the possible line-up for Italy for the game against North Macedonia, his first opponent of this national team stoppage:
Donnarumma (BY): The PSG goalkeeper is one of the best goals in Europe, and Italy will need its best version for the next games. Donnarumma stands out for his wingspan, agility and feline reflexes, which allow him to make impossible saves and keep a clean sheet.
Di Lorenzo (CAD): In the right lane is Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a versatile player with great physical display. Di Lorenzo stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his defensive commitment. His presence at right-back provides defensive solidity and a constant attacking support option for Italy.
Bastoni (DFC): Bastoni has excelled at Inter Milan and has shown great ability to anticipate, good ball clearance and excellent positioning. His inclusion in the line-up shows the confidence placed in his talent and his ability to lead the Italian defence.
Romagnoli (CBD): Accompanying Bastoni in the center of defense is Francesco Acerbi, an experienced and solid defender. Romagnoli has great physical strength, skill in the air and a good reading of space. His presence in the Italian defense brings experience and defensive security, as he is an indisputable leader on the field.
Mancini (DFC): The young center-back from Roma could be the third center-back for this team. Being Spalletti’s first game as Italy coach, the eleven is not fully defined, but Mancini is one of the center-backs with the best projection in Italy.
Spinazzolla (CAI): In the left lane is Leonardo Spinazzola, a versatile and unbalancing player. Spinazzola stands out for his speed, refined technique and his ability to generate danger in attack. His presence on the left wing adds depth and overflow to Italy’s offensive game, being a constant option to create scoring situations.
Tonali (MC): Sandro Tonali has had to say goodbye to AC Milan this summer much to his regret, but his start to the season with Newcastle has been really good. Tonali is one of the most technical players in the team and will play a very important role with Spalletti.
Locatelli (MC): Another young player who could contribute a lot to the national team not only now, but in the next 7-10 years. Locatelli has taken over the Juventus midfield, and could be a starter.
Barella (MC): Barella has a great capacity for physical deployment, a refined technique and an outstanding vision of the game. His inclusion in the line-up reflects their confidence in his talent and his potential to make a difference in the Italian midfield.
Chiesa (DC): Up front is Federico Chiesa, a fast, skillful player with a great ability to unbalance rival defenses. Chiesa has excelled at Juventus and has shown his ability to score goals and provide decisive assists. His presence on the right wing will add depth and danger to the Italian attack.
Immobile (DC): As forward will be Ciro Immobile, the scorer of Italy. Immobile stands out for his goalscoring instinct, his ability to finish plays and his mobility within the area. His presence in the Italian attack is essential to generate scoring opportunities and convert in key moments. His experience and skill make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defending: Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Romagnoli, Mancini, Spinazzola
Midfield: Locatelli, Tonali, Barella
Forward: Chiesa, Immobile
