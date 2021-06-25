This is the possible eleven from Italy to face Austria:
The future PSG goalkeeper is one of the culprits of the incredible streak of absence of goals conceded of this selection. That is a back insurance and a fixed on the eleven.
The ex of the Empoli has completed a magnificent season in the Neapolitan team. He was not guaranteed the position but after his good games he will keep his place in the line-up.
He was one of the best center-backs in the group stage. Many doubted the Italian defense due to his advanced age, but he has kept everyone’s mouths shut.
Another highly criticized defense in the previous European Championship. Together with his Juventus teammate he has managed to keep a clean sheet during the first three days.
It was one of the revelations of the group stage. Roma will have a difficult time if they want to keep him in the team in this transfer market.
The leader of the last Champions League champion could not miss this appointment. Jorginho’s season is spectacular, and he’s completing a huge Euro Cup.
It seems that the PSG footballer is fully recovered and will be able to start in the round of 16 against the Austrian team. He will occupy the position that until then had occupied the great Nicolò Barella.
The one who for now is a Sassuolo footballer will start from the beginning. He has been one of the best players in the group stage and Mancini sees him ahead of Barella.
In the previous of the Eurocopa the experts drew some Italian bands composed by Insigne and Chiesa. From day one Roberto Mancini has trusted in the ability of the Sassuolo footballer.
The Lazio striker is the offensive hope of the Azzurri team. It has been at a spectacular level for several years, and the good role of Italy in this Eurocup goes through its boots.
The shortest footballer in the Euro and one of the best. After the fateful end of the season with his club, he will want to improve his role in this tournament.
