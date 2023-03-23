Dhe population decline in Italy continues unabated. In 2022 there was another negative record in births, while the number of deaths increased. According to the national statistics authority ISTAT, 392,598 children were born in the Belpaese last year.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

That was 7,651 or 1.9 percent fewer than in 2021 – and fewer than ever since national unity was achieved through the creation of the Kingdom of Italy in 1861. Even during the Second World War, more children were born in Italy than in the past years.

ISTAT put the number of deaths at 713,499, which was around 12,000 more than in 2021, but around 27,000 fewer than in the first year of the pandemic, 2020. In total, and regardless of increasing migration, Italy shrank by around 179,000 inhabitants in 2022, which corresponds to a population decline of 0. corresponds to 3 percent.

Moderate excess mortality

This means that a good 58.85 million people lived in the country at the end of 2022, falling below another symbolic threshold in the number of inhabitants: that of 59 million. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Italy has lost almost a million inhabitants, mainly because of the decline in births and less because of the moderate excess mortality.







This corresponds roughly to the population of Naples, the third largest city in the country after Rome and Milan. There was a ray of hope in the number of marriages, which rose to a good 187,000 in 2022. That was 4.1 percent more than in 2021, when many weddings were postponed due to the pandemic restrictions. But even compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic restrictions, there was a two percent increase in marriages in 2022.

However, the number of births in Italy has been declining since 2014. Some time ago, ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo warned that Italy’s population could almost halve in the coming decades if the trend were not reversed: “We are a nation of potentially 32 million inhabitants – with all the consequences for the labor market , economic power and consumption.”







Within seven years, the population has shrunk from almost 61 million to less than 59 million today. The latest UN population report predicted that Italy’s population would fall to 36.9 million by 2060.

As a consequence of the fall in the birth rate, the average age of Italians has also been rising steadily for years, to around 45.5 years now. As a result, the number of women of childbearing age is also declining. On average, Italian women are now 31.6 years old when they give birth to their first and often only child.