Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Holidaymakers and locals on the beach at Gallipoli in southern Italy. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Marco Brivio

In Italy, the police have discovered a number of so-called “chicken houses” in the popular tourist resort of Gallipoli. Severe penalties are threatened.

Gallipoli – The town of Gallipoli with 20,000 inhabitants and the surrounding beach towns attract thousands of holidaymakers from Italy and all over the world every summer. The Apulia region in the very south of Italy offers fantastic beaches and a vibrant nightlife – which attracts many young tourists in particular. Apparently, they not only accept high prices for the trip, but also a very cramped living situation.

Because now the Guardia di Finanza, the police authority responsible for such offenses in Italy, has discovered a number of overcrowded vacationer accommodations in Gallipoli, which apparently should never have been rented out. In Italy, the term “case pollaio”, i.e. “chicken houses”, is used to refer to the phenomenon, which is not the first time that Gallipoli has occurred.

Holidaymakers in Italy in “chicken houses”: the police uncover semi-legal accommodations

Police found numerous cases of small apartments being rented to large numbers of young tourists. Apartments with space for up to four people and an area of ​​almost 60 square meters have been rented to groups of ten holidaymakers. These were apparently willing to dig deep into their pockets for this: each apartment was rented for between 1,500 and 5,000 euros per week.

The “chicken coops” were discovered during official and tax inspections of tourist rentals. 39 such “Case pollaio” were a report of ansa after found in the seaside resorts of Baia Verde and Lido San Giovanni. A total of 212 young tourists from all over Italy and abroad stayed there.

Overcrowded vacationer apartments in Italy: Penalties are imminent

The authorities are now examining in each individual case whether the hygiene and sanitary requirements – laid down in a ministerial decree, among other things – have been met. Violations are subject to a fine of 350 euros for each person who exceeds a limit in relation to the number of tenants and living space. In addition, the apartments can also be evicted, including the newspaper Republica reported.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular vacation spots in Italy View photo gallery

At the same time, it is checked whether the rental has been properly taxed. Penalties may also apply here. In Apulia, the alarm was raised beforehand because the Italians themselves apparently did not want to travel to the region because the prices were too high.