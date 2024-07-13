Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

A popular and otherwise inexpensive bay and park on Lake Garda is being converted into an expensive beach resort. Many holidaymakers are annoyed.

Riva del Garda – Lake Garda is a popular holiday destination in ItalyPunta San Vigilio in particular – a small headland between Garda and Torri del Benaco at the foot of Monte Baldo – is one of the most beautiful places in the region. But the new lido by entrepreneur Giovanni Rana is causing discontent.

“Pasta King” is the new owner of the lido on Lake Garda

A real jewel is the private bathing bay Baia delle Sirene. The bay is surrounded by numerous cypresses and olive trees. But now a beach strip has been created there by “Pasta King” Rana. Only recently Rana and a noble family argued over a villa on Lake GardaThe well-known pasta producer is said to have converted his real estate on San Vigilio into a source of income. He bought the land from the noble family.

Right next to the Baia delle Sirene is the “Riviera Beach Club – San Vigilio Garda” with sun loungers and a beach bar. As the Italian magazine Today reported, however, this is said to limit the usability of the bay, which could previously be visited free of charge.

The park and bay Baia delle Sirene have been converted into a paid beach. © xLucamatox/imago

A sign at the entrance indicates that entry to the park is free. However, only paying visitors are allowed to stay on the beach and swim in the lake. Entry is not cheap. In the high season, a day ticket for a lounger with an umbrella costs 30 euros, and after 2 p.m. it is “only” 18 euros. This could quickly become expensive for families.

“It’s a disgrace”: Italian “pasta king” demands astronomical price

The fact that visitors are not entirely satisfied with their stay is also shown by the Google reviews of the “Pasta King” beach club. “Unfortunately, the usual Italian scam,” wrote one visitor. “It’s a disgrace,” said another, referring to the price. Others spoke of “rip-offs.” In previous years, an entrance fee for the bay had been charged, but it was much lower back then.

Unknown cities, villages and landscapes: Ten insider tips for your Italian holiday View photo gallery

But holidaymakers don’t have to do without the bathing bay completely. “You don’t have to rent a sun lounger, parasol or anything like that if you don’t want to. Just take your food and towel with you and enjoy the beach. That’s what we did, ignored the ticket booth and went straight to the beach undisturbed,” another person describes his experience. Whether this is really possible without restrictions remains questionable.

At least not everyone is unhappy with the new owners of the bay. “Absolutely recommended! The price is definitely reasonable,” explains one guest. Many others particularly praise the clean environment.

Only recently The mayor of Lake Garda accused the ADAC of panic The ADAC had previously warned Italian holidaymakers about a norovirus outbreak at Lake Garda. (cheese)