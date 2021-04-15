The national debt of Italy in 2021 will be the maximum in a century and will amount to almost 160 percent of GDP, Bloomberg reports. It will even exceed the indicator of the first year after the end of World War II, when the ratio between public debt and GDP was 159.5 percent.

The budget deficit will widen to 11.8 percent this year as Europe’s third largest economy seeks billions of additional euros in loans to help protect its citizens and businesses from the effects of the pandemic. In addition, spending on stimulating the economy will exceed 170 billion euros (203.5 billion dollars).

More than 115 thousand people have died from the coronavirus in Italy. The pandemic and the lockdowns imposed because of it brought down the tourism sector. Recently, protests have begun in Rome: restaurateurs and other business owners are demanding relaxation of restrictions. In other cities, demonstrators blocked roads. The Italian authorities admitted that it would be possible to ease the restrictive regime by the end of April, priority will be given to outdoor events.

At the end of last year, the media reported that queues began to appear in front of food banks in Italy. They included skilled workers from enterprises that were forced to close, or former businessmen.

The mafia got involved in helping the Italian economy: at the height of the pandemic, local mafia structures began to provide financial assistance to small and medium-sized businesses. However, we are not talking about altruism. So the criminals are trying to put the recipients of “social benefits” under their control in order to use them in the future for money laundering. Criminals first offer support, and when the business owner agrees to it, they switch to traditional methods of intimidation.