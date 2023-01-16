With videoHe was on the run for thirty years, but mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro (60) was arrested this morning. Messina Denaro was Italy’s most wanted mafia boss. He is seen as the ‘boss of bosses’ of Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia. He had been on the run since 1993.



16 Jan. 2023

The mafia boss was arrested in a private clinic in the Sicilian city of Palermo. This suggests that he spent much of his hiding in Sicily, while long-rumoured that he was in other parts of the world.

Messina Denaro was arrested at the La Maddalena clinic, which is located in the northwest of the Sicilian city. Under the false name Bonafede (Italian for ‘in good faith’) he would be treated for colon cancer, write Italian media.

Matteo Messina Denaro in the hands of the Carabinieri (the Italian military police) © via REUTERS



In line for a corona test

“Matteo Messina Denaro was queuing outside for a corona test,” Stefania Filosto, director of the clinic, told a reporter for the Italian newspaper. Corriere della Sera. “When suddenly masked and armed police officers appeared. When he saw the officers, he tried to flee.” However, the sick mafia boss did not get far, he was arrested just outside the clinic. The director says she never suspected that behind the name Bonafede, Italy’s most wanted mafia boss was hiding. Immediately after his arrest, Messina Denaro was transferred to an undisclosed location. See also Pentagon chief says Russia is ready to attack



Last big mafia boss

Matteo Messina Denaro is considered the last of the great mafia bosses, before him Bernardo Provenzano and Totò Riina led Cosa Nostra. Messina Denaro is also held responsible, among other things, for the attacks on investigating judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsselino in the spring of 1992. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. The mob boss also received a life sentence for bombings in Florence, Rome and Milan, which killed ten people in 1993.

He was also convicted of kidnapping, torturing and finally killing the boy Giuseppe Di Matteo for two years. He was murdered and dissolved in acid because his father had testified against the mafia.

Despite his long disappearance, Messina Denaro was still able to control the mafia in the region around the Sicilian city of Trapani. The Italian police announced this in September last year. It is expected that the Cosa Nostra will continue as an organization after the arrest of the mafia boss. The arrest of a ringleader does not paralyze everything, as has been shown in the past. See also 10 months of war in Ukraine: Zelensky denounces Russian attacks "for pleasure"

Striking date

It is striking that Messina Denaro was arrested just today. On January 15, 1993, so 30 years ago, Totò Riina was arrested in the center of Palermo. He died in 2017. “It is a great victory for the Italian state that shows that it will not give up in the fight against the mafia,” said Prime Minister Meloni in response to the arrest of the great mafia boss.

“One day after the 30th anniversary of the arrest of Totò Riina, another leader of a criminal organization is being held in custody by the judiciary.” An image of Messina Denaro in the hands of the Carabinieri (the Italian military police) was also released. The last known photo of him dates from the 1990s.

Just last week, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi hoped he would become the minister to arrest mafia boss Messina Denaro. Now he is very satisfied with the arrest after thirty years. “A historic result in the fight against the mafia.”

Archive image. On the left one of the last known images of Messina Denaro. Computer image (right) of what was believed to be the appearance of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro at the time. © Reuters



Arrested in the heart of Sicily

Messina Denaro is not the mafia boss who has evaded the Italian police the longest. That record is held by his (now deceased) predecessor Provenzano, who was arrested in 2006 near the Sicilian municipality of Corleone. He was on the run for 43 years. After his arrest, power was concentrated on Messina Denaro, who successfully evaded the police until today. See also Infertility Helsinki residents are already blocking infertility treatment queues in nearby hospitals - “By far the largest new treatment group are female couples and self-employed women”

That all three fugitive Cosa Nostra mafia bosses were arrested in the heart of Sicily will come as no surprise to Italian police and prosecutors. It has long been claimed that they depend on the contacts and confidentiality of accomplice family members, among others. They must move the fugitives from shelter to shelter and provide them with food, clean clothing and communication, among other things. In addition, a code of silence known as ‘omerta’ also applies.

The Hague

In 2021, someone was arrested in a restaurant in The Hague who, according to justice, would be Messina Denaro. That was a mistake. It was Mark L. of Liverpool, who was led out of the restaurant blindfolded. “If my client is a Sicilian mafia boss, I am the Pope,” his lawyer said at the time.

