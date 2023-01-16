Italian police arrest cosa nostra leader Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian police have arrested the most wanted boss of the Cosa Nostra gang, Matteo Messina Denaro. About it informs ANSA.

According to the agency, the criminal has been hiding from the authorities for 30 years – since the summer of 1993. He was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment in the 1992 murder of mob fighters Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. He was detained in the private clinic La Maddalena in Palermo, where he was undergoing treatment.

“A great victory for the state, which demonstrates that it does not give up in the face of the mafia,” Italian Prime Minister George Meloni commented on the arrest of the head of the gang.

In December 2018, the arrest of 80-year-old jeweler Settimo Mineo was reported. According to law enforcement agencies, in May of the same year he was elected the new head of the Sicilian mafia group Cosa Nostra.