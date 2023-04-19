Italy’s most expensive gas station closes. The IP manager withdraws his license and sues him. The story

Alfonso Centrone had risen to the headlines as the most expensive gas station in Italy. Together with their brother they run a petrol station in Traniwhere the prices on the displays for a liter of diesel reached almost 2.50 euros.

Rates had not been decided by Centro brothersbut they were dictated by IP. Above all, one of the two brothers admitted in an interview on local television: “I’m the first to not get gas here“. Since the petrol station is located in the heart of the city, only the cars of the aqueduct and the forces of order passed to refuel, thanks to an agreement that was in force with the administration.

Italy’s most expensive gas station closes, developments in the story

