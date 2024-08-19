THE Pokémon World Championships 2024 ended yesterday after three intense days in Honolulu that saw the involvement of the best players in the world of the main series video games, the GCC, Pokémon GO and Unite. The competition marked a very important result for Italy, thanks to the Luca Ceribelli’s victory who beat Japanese Yuta Ishigaki in the final, becoming the new World Champion in the Masters category of the Pokémon video games.
The 21-year-old from Bergamo takes home a prize pool of $30,000, as well as securing a place of honor in the history of Pokémon competitions. Before him, only one other Italian had managed to achieve a similar feat, Arash Ommati in 2013.
The replay of the final and all the winners
In the video below you can see the replay of this exciting final which saw Ceribelli triumph with his team composed of Miraidon (Ultimate Mode), Ogerpon (Heart Mask), Urshifu (Multi-Strike Style), Maniferree, Whimsicott and Farigiraf.
Here is the list of All the winners of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships:
Pokémon Trading Card Game – Junior Division:
- 1st place: Sakuya Ota [JP]
- 2nd place: Logan Bailey [US]
Pokémon TCG – Senior Division:
- 1st place: Evan Pavelski [US]
- 2nd place: Haruku Umehara [JP]
Pokémon TCG – Masters Division:
- 1st place: Fernando Cifuentes [CL]
- 2nd place: Name Seinosuke Shiokawa [JP]
Pokémon Video Games – Junior Category:
- 1st place: Kevin Han [US]
- 2nd place: Tatsuomi Shimanuki [JP]
Pokémon Video Games – Senior Category:
- 1st place: Ray Yamanaka [JP]
- 2nd place: Luke Kroll [US]
Pokémon Video Games – Masters Category:
- 1st place: Luca Ceribelli [IT]
- 2nd place: Yuta Ishigaki [JP]
Pokémon GO:
- 1st place: Yip Kai Cheng “Yekai0904” [HK]
- 2nd place: Martijn Versteeg “Inadequance” [NL]
Pokémon UNITE:
- 1st place: FENNEL [JP]
- 2nd Place: XoraTigersGaming [KR]
In addition to crowning the best players, the event was also the showcase for announcements related to the games in the series, such as the release date of the Pokémon Pocket Trading Card Game on iOS and Android.
