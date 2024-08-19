THE Pokémon World Championships 2024 ended yesterday after three intense days in Honolulu that saw the involvement of the best players in the world of the main series video games, the GCC, Pokémon GO and Unite. The competition marked a very important result for Italy, thanks to the Luca Ceribelli’s victory who beat Japanese Yuta Ishigaki in the final, becoming the new World Champion in the Masters category of the Pokémon video games.

The 21-year-old from Bergamo takes home a prize pool of $30,000, as well as securing a place of honor in the history of Pokémon competitions. Before him, only one other Italian had managed to achieve a similar feat, Arash Ommati in 2013.