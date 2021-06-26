D.he story of the Italian national team, which meets Austria in the round of 16 at London’s Wembley Stadium this Saturday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship as well as on ZDF and MagentaTV), begins on the Adriatic Sea, more precisely in Pescara. Pescara is an underrated city in the underrated Abruzzo region.

In the local Adria Stadium, three players ran for Pescara Calcio in the 2011/2012 season, who are now part of the basic structure of coach Roberto Mancini’s team. Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain playmaker, recovered from a knee injury in time for the crucial phase of the tournament. Ciro Immobile, attacker in the service of Lazio and Lorenzo Insigne, captain of SSC Napoli. The basics of the Italian attacking game were conceived almost exactly ten years ago in Pescara. The coach who brought the three boy prodigies together was Zdeněk Zeman.

“Hope I’ve done my part”

If Italy continues to offer as splendid performances at this tournament as in the group stage with three wins (over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales), then it is also thanks to the grim perfectionist Zeman. The Czech recently wrote about real estate and insignia in Gazzetta dello Sport: “It reminds us of how they understood each other blindly, they speak the same language as they move with and without a ball. I hope I have my share in this chemistry contributed. “

After the tournament so far, Italy is not only one of the favorites to win the title for Zeman. The fact that insignia and real estate speak the same language should also be understood literally. Both come from Naples, Insigne from the north of the city and Immobile from the suburb of Torre Annunziata at the foot of Vesuvius. The third in the league of Neapolitans in the squadra azzurra is goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma from Castellammare di Stabia, the neighboring town of Torre Annunziata.

Lorenzo Insigne is only now making his breakthrough in the national team. He has just turned 30 and for Coach Mancini he is one of the three main attackers in his 4-3-3 system. For the first time, Insigne from SSC Napoli is now a regular in the Italian team, under Mancini he wears the playmaker’s number 10. The Neapolitan was always considered a great talent, he went through the youth teams of SSC Napoli, was loaned to the provinces in Foggia and Pescara, at some point prevailed in the first team in Naples and even became Napoli captain and after Marek Hamšík said goodbye in 2019 finally to the central figure in his home club.

In the national team, before Mancini’s arrival after missing qualification for the 2018 World Cup, he was only ever given the position of gap filler at tournaments. Under Cesare Prandelli, Insigne was only allowed to play 33 minutes against Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup, but could not prevent the elimination after the preliminary round. At the 2016 European Championships in France, he was only used for 20 minutes under Antonio Conte.

“A system that matches my qualities”

“I’m grateful to Prandelli and Conte for bringing me into the national team, but Mancini has a system that matches my qualities,” said Insigne. In possession of the ball, the coach lets five players attack in the opposing penalty area, supported by playmakers Verratti and Jorginho in midfield. A move practiced in Pescara, triggered by Verratti via Insigne to Immobile, would be a nice punchline for the Austria game.

Insigne is a dribbling winger who plays for Italy in the left front wing position. In Naples and in the national team, Insignia is the so-called fantasista, the imaginative attacker who is supposed to provide the element of surprise and likes to go one-on-one. He was already called “Messi of Italy” because of his technical skills and height.





In Italy’s thrilling attack game, the insignia, which is only 1.63 meters tall, is the anarchic element of surprise. He scored his first European Championship goal in the opening game against Turkey. Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer, who plays for RB Leipzig, has already announced that his team will not concentrate on individual players such as Insignia: “Their great strength is possession of the ball. We don’t have to brake individual players, but the whole machine. “

Italy’s strength also lies in defending. Goalkeeper Donnarumma has not conceded a goal in eleven games, and Italy have not lost in 30 games. “The fact that we don’t concede is not only due to the defense, but to the whole team,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci. This is particularly true of insignia, which can often be seen in one’s own penalty area when conquering the ball. This willingness to work in all directions has now made one or the other major club aware of the Neapolitan. FC Barcelona should be interested. Insigne, whose contract with SSC Napoli expires next summer, does not want to start negotiations until after the tournament. Maybe the big career leap will follow after the EM. A brilliant performance in the round of 16 would be beneficial for this.

Insigne has also made a name for himself in the Italian team as a canon of mood. While Immobile, with whose family the Insignes want to go on vacation after the EM, seems to be obsessed with playing on the Playstation in their free time, Insigne is said to be responsible for jokes in Neapolitan and the musical entertainment of the team. The melodramatic songs from Naples preferred by Insigne are not for everyone, but have apparently not been detrimental to the Italian team spirit so far.