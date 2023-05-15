EU, recession escaped but inflation still high

L’Eurozone is proving resilient, despite the complex global context in terms of geopolitical balances. The lowering of energy prices, an offer with less stringent constraints and a solid labor market have ensured “a moderate growth for the first quarter of 20203, allaying fears of a recession”. This is the opinion of the European Commission, which provides, also for Italy, a increase in GDP in the two-year period 2023-2024. In particular, growth will settle at around 1.2%, therefore +0.4% compared to what emerged from the winter estimates. In 2024 it will once again suffer a decline, stopping at 1.1%, – the lowest – compared to the Eurozone which will see an increasing trend: 1.1% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024.

According to the Commission therefore: “Lhe European economy has managed to contain the negative impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, resisting the energy crisis thanks to a rapid diversification of the offer and a substantial drop in gas consumption. Sharply lower energy prices are making their way into the economy, reducing the production costs of companies. Consumers are also seeing their energy bills fall, although private consumption is set to remain subdued as wage growth lags inflation,” the Commission explained.

