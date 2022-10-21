Giorgia Meloni is officially the Prime Minister of Italy as of today. She has been formally instructed by President Mattarella to form a government.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian President Mattarella were done in eleven minutes, at the presidential palace in Rome this morning. Meloni’s right-wing coalition had unanimously nominated her as prime minister and the president agreed, she said in a short press conference after the meeting with Mattarella. It was striking that only the future prime minister spoke, coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi remained silent in the small press room of the Quirinal.

While the opposition parties visited President Mattarella separately on Thursday, Meloni’s coalition presented itself as one on Friday. The only question is how strong that whole is: in recent weeks there have been quite a few cracks in the right-hand bastion.

Second violin for Berlusconi

Lega leader Matteo Salvini who claimed the Interior Ministry for himself, but was pointed back by Giorgia Meloni; The Lega doesn't want much because of the big loss, she thinks. And Silvio Berlusconi, who seems to have a hard time accepting the fact that he has to play second fiddle. His Forza Italia did not vote for the Fratelli d'Italia candidate for the Senate presidency, and Berlusconi also too ostentatiously wrote what he thought of Meloni, which was 'quirky, cocky, arrogant and offensive'. The note on his table in the Senate was photographed and caused a riot. Meloni reacted furiously: ,,Berlusconi forgot one thing on his list: not blackmailable."

Ties to Putin

After the cold has cleared somewhat, an audio recording is released in which Berlusconi says that he has renewed his ties with Russian President Putin and that, according to him, the war in Ukraine lies with President Zelensky. Just when Prime Minister Meloni presents himself as a convinced European and NATO member.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, the incoming prime minister wrote that her coalition had alerted the president to the need to quickly give the country a government. We are ready, Meloni added. Meloni is in a hurry, because she knows what awaits her and her government in the near future: a flaring pandemic, growing poverty due to rising energy prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In the course of the evening, the new prime minister will present her list of ministers and the new cabinet will be sworn in at 10:00 tomorrow morning. Meloni is the country's first female prime minister.

